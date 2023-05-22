The Edinburgh side managed to see out a 2-1 win at Petershill Park on Sunday afternoon to end Gibson’s reign on a high note. 50 fans travelled to back their club in Glasgow and voiced their support for the Hibees throughout. In stoppage time, many of the fans displayed a banner to Gibson thanking him for his time at the club. After the game, Gibson was hopeful that the fanbase can continue to grow under the new management team next season.

“I know that the fans have appreciated everything all season,” Gibson told the Edinburgh Evening News. “That fan base has been growing year upon year. It started off quite small and it’s got bigger and bigger. They are very vocal, very noisy and very loud. It was hard because when they brought the banner out I knew that there were minutes to go and the game was coming to an end; I started to get a little bit emotional. That’s the part that I can’t thank them enough.

“The people who come to our games weekly can see what the club are doing to really drive Hibs forward in the women’s game. When we lose games the result is not always a fair reflection on the game, these guys are here to witness that at the same time. When we deservedly lose games they let us know as well. It is a brilliant fanbase and one that I hope they stick around for a long time. They are the founding members of what they have created hopefully, we can grow that as much as we grow on the pitch.”

Hibs announced Dean Gibson would be leaving his role last week. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Now that the season has ended, Hibs and Gibson will now both part ways. After spending years at the club he has loved, Gibson is planning on taking a break from the footballing industry. However, as the week's tick by, he insists that the silence from his phone will be an unusual sight. The manager also does not rule out another opportunity enticing him back into a new role in football this summer.