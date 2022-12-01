Glasgow City v Hibs: Dean Gibson's "most dangerous" warning after frustration of too many draws

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Hearts extended his team’s unbeaten run to six games in all competitions and they have only suffered one loss in ten. Gibson is now focusing on turning recent draws into victories and believes his team are currently at their “most dangerous” after because of frustrating results.

“We are six unbeaten, but we have also only been beated once in ten as well”, he told Edinburgh Evening News. “The only defeat there is the 1-0 loss to Rangers, and we played well that day. We are fully confident, we have had a few draws in that period which have frustrated us, Spartans, Partick and Hearts.”

“When you drop points it can go two ways, it can cause deflation or frustration. We are not deflated, we are frustrated. That’s when you are at your most dangerous and we are at our best. We feel we are not getting the rewards our performances are meriting at the moment. We deserve more points at the moment than what we have. The Hearts game was a good indication of that where we’ve dominated the game and had seven or eight good chances and we have somehow came away from it with the same points as Hearts. There is an element of frustration there but that is normally when we are at our best.”

Hibs beat Glasgow City 2-1 earlier in the season, knocking them out of the SWPL Cup on their way to the final. Picture: Colin Poultney

Hibs are sixth in SWPL1. Glasgow City are top. Ahead of the trip Petershill Park on Sunday, Gibson is well aware of the quality the opposition possess.