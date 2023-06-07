Former Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dąbrowski has been identified by Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray as the ideal replacement for veteran goalie Jamie Macdonald, who left Stark’s Park at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, according to reports.

Dąbrowski, 24, spent six years at Easter Road but made just seven first-team appearances as he played back-up to the likes of Ofir Marciano, Ádám Bogdán, and Matt Macey. He spent time on loan with Civil Service Strollers, Berwick Rangers, Cowdenbeath, Dumbarton, and most recently Queen of the South in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Courier reports that the Kirkcaldy club are close to agreeing a deal for the former Lech Poznań youngster and barring any hiccups, Dąbrowski should be unveiled as Raith’s sixth summer signing after Dylan Corr, Jack Hamilton, Scott McGill, Josh Mullin, and Callum Smith.

Kevin Dąbrowski could be playing his football for Raith Rovers next season

Writing on social media as he left Hibs, Dąbrowski said: “Dear Hibees, I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart every single one of you for the best six years of my life. Without your support and belief that wouldn't be possible so I will always be grateful for that. Edinburgh made me a man and you made me fall in love with Hibs and become one of you. My heart will always be green, like sunshine on Leith.”