Graeme Mathie starts search for new Ayr United boss after Jim Duffy is sacked

Ayr United have sacked manager Jim Duffy

The search for a new manager will be led by Mathie, who joined his home town club last week as managing director.

Ayr announced the departure of Duffy and first-team coach John Joyce, two days after a 3-0 defeat by Queen of the South.

It means the Championship clubs are looking for their fourth manager of 2021.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayr have not won a league game since beating Queens on October 16 and sit eighth in the cinch Championship, two points above bottom club Morton.

Duffy, who managed Hibs from 1996 to 1998, took charge at Somerset Park in September when David Hopkin left after six months at the helm, having replaced the sacked Mark Kerr.