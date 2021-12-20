Graeme Mathie starts search for new Ayr United boss after Jim Duffy is sacked
Former Hibs sporting director Graeme Mathie is looking for a new manager at Ayr United after ex Easter Road boss Jim Duffy was sacked.
The search for a new manager will be led by Mathie, who joined his home town club last week as managing director.
Ayr announced the departure of Duffy and first-team coach John Joyce, two days after a 3-0 defeat by Queen of the South.
It means the Championship clubs are looking for their fourth manager of 2021.
Ayr have not won a league game since beating Queens on October 16 and sit eighth in the cinch Championship, two points above bottom club Morton.
Duffy, who managed Hibs from 1996 to 1998, took charge at Somerset Park in September when David Hopkin left after six months at the helm, having replaced the sacked Mark Kerr.
A club statement read: "Davie White will take interim charge of all first-team matters."