Brooke Nunn managed to rescue a point for the Edinburgh side on Sunday as they came back to claim a point against 10-player Spartans. After finding themselves 2-0 down after 60 minutes, Dion McMahon’s challenge on Eilidh Adams saw the defender concede a penalty as well as received her marching orders. The decision was a controversial one but it’s one that Scott was happy to be on the receiving end of.

“The season is always like that, you are going to get some good luck and some bad luck throughout and you just hope that it evens out,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “From where I was it looked like a soft penalty and I’m not sure it was a red card either. Our players managed the situation well, they didn’t panic and resort to playing aimless football because they were up against 10 players, that part I was quite happy about. [The penalty] was one of those breaks you get sometimes and I’m sure a decision will go against us again sometime soon.”

Playing against 10 players can often be a tougher challenge than it first appears, especially if they are aiming to protect a lead. In this situation, many sides may resort to the long-ball game in order to try and find an equaliser. However, Hibs remained disciplined in their approach as they stuck to their style. After the game, Scott saw this as one of the most pleasing aspects of the result.