News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Grant Scott's influence helped persuade Tegan Bowie back to Hibs

Tegan Bowie returned to Hibs last month, with the 19-year-old insisting that Grant Scott’s return as manager helped to persuade her back to the capital.
By Jack Dawson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:01 BST

Originally a product of Hibs academy, the left winger worked with Scott before leaving Leith for Celtic in 2018. After spending the last five years in Glasgow, winning a couple of trophies on the way, Bowie couldn’t resist the opportunity to return to Edinburgh and begin a new era with Scott.

“Having been here before, I am comfortable coming back knowing what it is like,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Working with Grant [Scott], I have a brief experience with him coming through the academy. I know what he is like from those past years so that drew me back as well as having friends here as well. It made it all seem worthwhile.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 19-year-old has already got off to a flying start upon her return. The winger netted the first goal of Scott’s second reign in charge earlier this month as she opened the scoring in a 2-0 win against Montrose. Bowie also played a significant role in Hibs’ second friendly of the summer as she started in her side's 7-1 win against Cork City last weekend. Now with the start of the SWPL1 season closing in, the youngster is excited for competitive football to return.

Tegan Bowie signed for the club on a two-year deal. Credit: Hibs WomenTegan Bowie signed for the club on a two-year deal. Credit: Hibs Women
Tegan Bowie signed for the club on a two-year deal. Credit: Hibs Women
Most Popular

“All of the girls have been brilliant, training has been good, I feel really comfortable here,” she added. “I’m looking forward to the season starting now. Glasgow City for our first game is tough but I am sure we will keep building our performances and we will be ok.”

Related topics:GlasgowCelticEdinburghEdinburgh Evening News