Originally a product of Hibs academy, the left winger worked with Scott before leaving Leith for Celtic in 2018. After spending the last five years in Glasgow, winning a couple of trophies on the way, Bowie couldn’t resist the opportunity to return to Edinburgh and begin a new era with Scott.

“Having been here before, I am comfortable coming back knowing what it is like,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Working with Grant [Scott], I have a brief experience with him coming through the academy. I know what he is like from those past years so that drew me back as well as having friends here as well. It made it all seem worthwhile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old has already got off to a flying start upon her return. The winger netted the first goal of Scott’s second reign in charge earlier this month as she opened the scoring in a 2-0 win against Montrose. Bowie also played a significant role in Hibs’ second friendly of the summer as she started in her side's 7-1 win against Cork City last weekend. Now with the start of the SWPL1 season closing in, the youngster is excited for competitive football to return.

Tegan Bowie signed for the club on a two-year deal. Credit: Hibs Women