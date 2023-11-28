'Great example' - Nick Montgomery hails Hibs player after what he did

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery after the 2-2 draw with Ross County. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Versatile Hibs threat Josh Campbell has been hailed for forcing his way into the first team by adapting his game to an alien system. And head coach Nick Montgomery believes all Scottish players – his own included – should be working just as hard to catch the eye of Steve Clarke between now and next summer’s Euros.

Attacking midfielder Campbell - who won the last of his two Scotland Under-21 caps in 2022 - has started the last three games for Hibs, filling in as centre forward and on the right wing in a 4-4-2 that leaves little room for a traditional No. 10. The academy product has found the net twice and, until he limped off with a minor knock in Saturday’s 2-1 away win over Dundee at Dens, looked to be fitting right into the Monty masterplan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gaffer said: “Yeah, Josh is a great example. He came into the team a couple of games ago and had been working hard for his opportunity.

“I think adapting to a different system was more of a mental thing for him; previously he’d played in a three-man midfield which is a little bit different to a two-man midfield. And I think, once he adapted to that, he really started asking me questions about getting into the team - and then he grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

“He’s been working really hard and now he’s getting a bit of confidence. We know he can score goals and I’m really happy for him.”

When told that predecessor Lee Johnson had previously touted Campbell as a potential international, former Scotland under-21 player Montgomery said: “I think any player who’s Scottish should be pushing to get into the national team! If you’re playing regularly at a good club, then it’s always going to go on your consistency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to be playing week in, week out if you want to get called into an international team. That’s the challenge that any young player has in any country.

“It’s not easy to get into the Scotland squad at the moment; they’ve had a fantastic qualifying campaign and I think the whole country is super proud of them. So, if I was a young Scottish player, I’d be doing everything I could and hoping an opportunity came to get into the squad for the Euros.