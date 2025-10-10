As Scotland take a step closer to the 2026 World Cup, here’s a trip down memory lane.
The 3-1 victory over Greece puts Steve Clarke’s men second in the table in Qualification Group C. Goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes secured the smash and grab win. Next up for Clarke and co is Belarus at Hampden on Sunday.
In the current Scotland squad, only Grant Hanley, Kieron Bowie and John McGinn have represented the Hibees, however over the years there have been plenty of quality Leith players to put on the National Team jersey.
With honourable mentions to Gordon Smith, Bobby Johnstone, Gary Caldwell and Steven Fletcher, here’s a look at 10 Scotland icons that have played for Hibs: