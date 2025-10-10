As Scotland take a step closer to the 2026 World Cup, here’s a trip down memory lane.

The 3-1 victory over Greece puts Steve Clarke’s men second in the table in Qualification Group C. Goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes secured the smash and grab win. Next up for Clarke and co is Belarus at Hampden on Sunday.

In the current Scotland squad, only Grant Hanley, Kieron Bowie and John McGinn have represented the Hibees, however over the years there have been plenty of quality Leith players to put on the National Team jersey.

With honourable mentions to Gordon Smith, Bobby Johnstone, Gary Caldwell and Steven Fletcher, here’s a look at 10 Scotland icons that have played for Hibs:

1 . Lawrie Reilly (1948-1957) A prolific member of 'the famous five', the striker also had a successful Scotland career, scoring 22 goals in 38 games. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Pat Stanton (1966-1974) The man Hibs named a stand after played 16 times for Scotland and captained the National Team on three occasions. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Jim Leighton (1982-1998) The dependable stopper remains Scotland's second highest capped player with 91 appearances. He was picked for four World Cup squads in 1982, 1986, 1990 and 1998. | SNS Group Photo Sales