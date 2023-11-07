Gutsy battler returns as Hibs look to make amends for Hampden sickener

How Monty’s men are likely to line up against ST Mirren

Jimmy Jeggo’s return from a “gastric bug” means Hibs will add some guts and gumption to their line-up for tomorrow night’s trip to Paisley.

But striker Adam Le Fondre won’t return from a hamstring problem until after the international break, according to head coach Nick Montgomery.

Monty’s men are looking to bounce back from their Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen with an away victory over St Mirren.

Hibs’ last victory in any competition, over a month ago now, came at the expense of the Buddies, routed 4-2 in a Viaplay Cup quarter-final at Easter Road.

Montgomery expects Martin Boyle to be near full fitness after being withdrawn late in the game at Hampden on Saturday, saying: “Mentally, he’s disappointed because he’s had a goal taken off him. Physically, he’s had a massive output since coming back from the injury.

“He felt a bit uncomfortable on Saturday, we weren’t quite sure what it was, so didn’t want to take a risk – but he should be available for tomorrow.

“If you are not 100 per cent confident, that’s why we took him off. But hopefully he should be OK for tomorrow.

“Jimmy Jeggo returned to training today after a gastric bug. He’s back in training and we’re really happy to have him back.

“Adam Le Fondre, I’m not quite sure how long it’s going to be. It could be a couple of weeks, could be longer.

“He’s feeling pain at the back of his hamstring and knee. I don’t think it’s too serious, but we will wait and see.

“We’ve already moved on from Saturday. That one really hurt. Decisions didn’t go our way.

“Every stat was in favour of us except the one stat that really counts, putting the ball in the net.”

