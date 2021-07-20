Hakeem Odoffin to Hibs latest: Brian Rice speaks on Hamilton ace's future

Hakeem Odoffin is in demand after a good season with Hamilton.

Odoffin, 23, can play in either defence or midfield and was one of Hamilton’s best players last season despite being relegated to the Championship.

Hibs have been linked with a move for Odoffin, who is entering the final year of his contract in Lanarkshire.

"He's an absolute gentleman,” Rice said of Odoffin. "He's a very hard worker, he's very conscientious and he's a good pro.

"There will be no problems whatsoever with Hakeem if he stays.

"I want to keep him. He's a big part of what we are trying to do but when somebody does well then there's going to be interest.

"There's definitely going to be interest. He's done very well for us and there is obviously interest.

"I hope that he can be our player until the end of the season."