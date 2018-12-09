Hamilton 0 - 1 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated

Have your say

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player as the Hibees secured their first win since the beginning of October.

Ofir Marciano: Called in to play at the 11th hour to start his first match of the season. Had little to do apart from Rakish Bingham’s first-half effort. 6

Charamlapos Mavrias: Always willing to support his team-mates in the final third but his crossing let him down. 6

Efe Ambrose: Another solid display from the Nigerian. Was never put under any real pressure from Hamilton’s front two. 7

Ryan Porteous: Combative display from the youngster who won pretty much everything in the air. 7

Miquel Nelom: Looked rather unassured of himself and didn’t offer a lot of options down the left. 5

Vykintas Slivka: Could impose himself more in the final third. Seemed reluctant to shoot when in useful positions. 6

Stevie Mallan: Looked to make things happen with some neat interchanges. 6

Lewis Stevenson: Played in a midfield three alongside Mallan and Slivka but looked more comfortable in his accustomed left-back role in the second half. 6

Martin Boyle: Played just behind the front two as the No.10 but was quickly closed down by the opposition. Stretched off in closing minutes of first half with concussion. 5

Oli Shaw: Followed up his strike against St Mirren with the winner. Well-taken finish. 7

Florian Kamberi:Swiss looked more back to himself after coming in for some criticism in midweek. 6

Subs:

Emerson Hyndman: American brought real energy to the side and was unlucky not to score. Always looked to get on the ball. 7

Daryl Horgan: Provided the cross for Shaw’s winner and showed great attacking intent. 6