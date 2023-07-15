Hanlon and Megwa keen to build on training camp as Hibs pair eye strong start to campaign

The Easter Road side were out in Marbella for a week and completed friendlies against Europa of Gibraltar and English Premier League side Bournemouth, winning the first 2-0 and losing the second by four goals to nil.

“It was a really important 90 minutes for me. I’m delighted to have got through the full game in tough conditions, and we learned a lot too. We had to work really hard against a really good side,” Hanlon said.

“Against a team like that you need to be intense and really sharp. The heat does take it out of you a little bit – Dave Gray was telling us after the game that the heart rates were through the roof so there was a lot of fitness to be gained from it and some important learnings too. Hopefully we will all come back a lot fitter and sharper. On top of that, there has been a good bit of team bonding, integrating the young lads and the new signings into the group as well. We’re all looking forward to the season ahead, it feels like we’ve got a really close group together and we’re confident we can be successful heading into the new season.”

Hibs captain Paul Hanlon spoke highly of the training camp and the friendly test against Bournemouth. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

Megwa, who started against Bournemouth in the absence of the injured Lewis Miller, following substitute appearances against Edinburgh City and Europa, was delighted to be able to test himself against top quality opposition.

“To start against a Premier League team means a lot to me and shows that I have been doing well in training and impressing the coaches. It was a real test for all of us, to see how we coped against a Premier League side,” he added. “It was a good challenge; it was hard, but it was a great chance for me to learn. The tempo that they played was incredible, which meant we had to be switched on throughout the whole game.