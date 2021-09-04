Hanlon Stevenson Foundation announces first inductee of scholarship programme

Malek Zaid is the first inductee of the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation's scholarship programme

Libyan-born Malek Zaid, who moved to Scotland eight years ago, was recommended to the Easter Road outfit by legendary Hutchison Vale figurehead Tam Smith and the 17-year-old currently feature for the club’s Under-18 team.

The HSF recently unveiled details of the scholarship programme with a focus on providing those enrolled with financial assistance helping them with subscription fees for youth clubs, necessary equipment, travel expenses, educational tuition, and more.

The Foundation works together with a range of partners to help identify youngsters who could benefit from the charity’s help in their football journey.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Included as part of the scholarship is the offer of mentorship sessions with Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

Graeme Cadger, HSF chairman, said: “We are pleased to announce the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation Scholarship Programme, and are delighted to introduce Malek Zaid as our first inductee.

“Malek, who recently turned 17, arrived in Edinburgh from Libya eight years ago and came highly recommended to us by Tam Smith at Hutchison Vale.

“I can honestly say that I have never met a more humble and focused boy. If, for any reason, he doesn’t make it as a professional footballer, it won’t be for the lack of dedication and hard work.

"One of the many things that attracted us to Malek was his “old school” ethos. He doesn’t play computer games; he is constantly outside with a ball practicing his skills in the same manner as Pat Stanton, Peter Cormack and Alex Cropley back in the day.”