Hanlon Stevenson Foundation set to raise more than £25k from Hibs charity game
The Hanlon Stevenson Foundation (HSF) has announced a total of £24,130 raised from the Family Reunion charity match earlier this month – before including total costs from the game itself.
As well as selling hospitality and regular tickets, two auctions were launched including the chance to own a signed matchworn shirt by one of the Easter Road legends involved in the game.
The organisation has confirmed that £21,190 was raised from the auctions – including the £829 bid on the shirt worn by club legend Pat Stanton, who delivered the match ball – along with donations totalling £2,940, giving a figure of £24,130. HSF is also awaiting full costs from the game itself which should be finalised in the coming days.
Speaking after the event current Hibs captain Paul Hanlon who, along with team-mate and pal Lewis Stevenson devotes hours of time to the Foundation, said: “It was a great turnout, especially from the fans.
"It was cold, the World Cup was starting, and there could have been loads of excuses for people not to turn out. But the numbers were great and me and Lewis are really grateful. To get over 4,000 fans is great and we really appreciate it; it’s going to help a lot of good causes.
“The money raised will go into the Foundation but we have a few things planned over Christmas. It’s a difficult time of year when we can do a lot of good and help people. There are people who find it hard at this time of year, with the cold weather coming in so, there will be loads going on over the next few months.”