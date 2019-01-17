'Happiest Day of my life' - Hibs and Celtic fans react to return of Scott Allan

Have your say

Hibs supporters are ecstatic at the news that attacking midfielder Scott Allan is returning to the club.

The Celtic player has already enjoyed two spells with the Easter Road club and is now set to return for a third spell after signing a pre-contract.

Scott Allan has already enjoyed two spells at the club (Photo: SNS)

And fans of the club have wasted no time in voicing their delight at the new signing.

Richard Churchmichael: Great bit of business Hibs. Superb GGTTH

Callum Musselwhite: Yassss welcome back Allan #GGTTH

@graemeshaw62: Well done to all at the club for getting this done, superb bit of business

@Paul_K88: Get in there. Welcome home Scotty Allan

@trevorwales69: Brilliant news well done the people that made this happen ... welcome back Scott Allan

Steveshaw1980: Fantastic work @LeeannDempster and Lenny! Brilliant news! Thanks for making this happen, the fans are well chuffed!!

Edwardlongsha20: Scott Allan and Ryan Gauld, been a good transfer window for Hibs

With the pre-contract now signed, some fans are hoping that a deal can be struck with Celtic that would see Allan move to the club in January.

@rmorrison1983: Cracking! Hopefully Celtic do the right thing now! He’s wasted enough of his career there.

Kevin Cook: Hopefully we can pay a wee bit and get him in now

@markyjig: Take him now

@dunnsda: So is he coming on loan in meantime?????

@johnross1991: get him sold asap @CelticFC

@stephenburden88: @CelticFC let the boy go now

@WarrenWazzoo1875: Welcome back Scott, hopefully a deal can be done to get you in before the window shuts

And Celtic fans also wasted no time in wishing good luck to Scott Allan who had spent three seasons at the club, making just 13 appearances in that time.

@officialkappa99: Good stuff for you guys. He has a lot of talent, his illness hasn't helped but he deserves a good few years showing what he can do. Just not when you're playing against us please

@tammckenna1888: Good luck to the lad, never going to play at Celtic.

@onekinghenrik: Hope it works out for him, very decent player - all the best Scott

@TartanTastic: Can we just give Scott to Hibs now, Scottish players are a priority for game time and its Hibs, help them with who we can

For one Hibs fan, it was all too much

@CouchOlly: Happiest Day of my life man