Harry Clarke boost for Hibs as defender resumes training but no interest in Jak Alnwick

Hibs defender Harry Clarke was all smiles as he resumed partial training at HTC. Picture: Matteo Zara/Hibernian FC

The 21-year-old, who spent the first half of the season at Ross County, was one of the Capital club’s first acquisitions of the winter transfer window but a hamstring injury suffered shortly after his arrival has so far robbed him of any gametime.

But the Arsenal loanee has delivered a boost to Hibs boss Shaun Maloney ahead of the final few games of the campaign, with league games and the Scottish Cup still to play for.

While Saturday’s match against Dundee United may come too soon for Clarke, with the player only participating in partial training at the Hibernian Training Centre, the coaching staff are hopeful that he will soon be available for selection to bolster defensive options.

Meanwhile, Hibs have categorically denied any interest in St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick. The 28-year-old is out of contract in Paisley in the summer and there are a string of clubs said to be keeping tabs on his situation, with his performances for the Buddies attracting a lot of attention from north and south of the Border.

However, Hibs are not among the shotstopper’s admirers. Goalkeepers Kevin Dabrowski, Matt Macey, and David Mitchell are all under contract for next season and Maloney has already indicated a desire to strengthen his squad in other parts of the pitch, with additions in midfield and the attacking third thought to be the main priority.

