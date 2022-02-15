Harry Clarke excites Hibs fans with social media post about forthcoming return from injury

The January signing has yet to feature in green and white since sealing his 18-month loan move from Arsenal due to an early set-back sustained in training.

Clarke excelled at Ross County in the first half of the campaign and it’s hoped his rampaging runs from deep will give Shaun Maloney’s side an extra dimension as they look to get back to winning ways in the cinch Premiership.

The Hibs manager still believes it’ll be a few weeks away before Clarke will be able to make his debut with the 19 March trip to Aberdeen pencilled in as a potential return.

Harry Clarke during his spell with Ross County earlier in the season. Picture: SNS

He said: ““I’m in contact with Harry quite a lot; he's still progressing. It’s a long one, a long injury and it's a really bitter blow. He was a really exciting signing for us, so that was very difficult losing him after a week.

“We're hoping to see him, if everything goes to plan, maybe the game before the international break or the game after. It'll be great to get Harry back in the squad.”

The 20-year-old remains in good spirits as he posted three pictures on an Instagram post showing him sprinting on the training field and exercising in the gym with the caption “soon back!”

One of the photos was highlighted by the official Hibs Twitter account, which elicited a few enlivened responses from the support.

”He will be a massive player for us,” said @GreenArmy1875. While @AidanCameron9 wrote: “Honestly buzzing to see what he can do!:

