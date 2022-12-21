Harry McKirdy desperate to make Hibs impact as striker admits: 'I've done nothing yet'
Harry McKirdy admits he doesn’t know if he has ‘unfinished or unstarted business’ at Hibs – but insists he was never serious about returning to former club Swindon Town after a stop-start beginning to his Easter Road career.
The 25-year-old, speaking to the Lower League Look podcast, discussed a wide range of topics including his time with the Robins, the hurly-burly of transfer deadline day, the protein shake incident, and abuse on social media.
Confirming that Hibs had been keeping tabs on him since earlier this year, he added: “I had interest from Hibs when Shaun Maloney was the gaffer. Wherever I was going, I didn’t want to rush into anything. I knew loads of transfers ended late and I didn’t want to be at a club early doors and think, ‘Oh, I might have got somewhere else where I was happier’.
"So I always wanted to leave it, not as late as it did go, but probably to the last month of the window to see what was available and make sure I made the right decision because I’d had such a good year [at Swindon] that I didn’t want to go somewhere and not enjoy it. It was always going to be tough to go somewhere and enjoy myself as much. It was always going to be a big move, I didn’t want to rush anything and have any regrets.”
McKirdy courted controversy in October when he liked a social media post encouraging him to return to the County Ground after a difficult start to life in Edinburgh, prompting Hibs manager Lee Johnson to hold talks with the player over his conduct online – but the forward is hell-bent on making an impact in green and white.
Having already admitted it hasn’t been an ‘ideal start’ at Hibs, McKirdy added: “I had a great time at Swindon, I loved it, I still look out for the results and want them to do well, but I’ve just signed a three-year deal with Hibs and I’ve done nothing yet. I don’t know if it’s unfinished or unstarted business but to come here to a place where I was welcomed so well at the beginning by the fans and players, do nothing for four months, and then f*** off – that wouldn’t sit right with me.”