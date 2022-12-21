Harry McKirdy in action for Hibs against Rangers

The 25-year-old, speaking to the Lower League Look podcast, discussed a wide range of topics including his time with the Robins, the hurly-burly of transfer deadline day, the protein shake incident, and abuse on social media.

Confirming that Hibs had been keeping tabs on him since earlier this year, he added: “I had interest from Hibs when Shaun Maloney was the gaffer. Wherever I was going, I didn’t want to rush into anything. I knew loads of transfers ended late and I didn’t want to be at a club early doors and think, ‘Oh, I might have got somewhere else where I was happier’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I always wanted to leave it, not as late as it did go, but probably to the last month of the window to see what was available and make sure I made the right decision because I’d had such a good year [at Swindon] that I didn’t want to go somewhere and not enjoy it. It was always going to be tough to go somewhere and enjoy myself as much. It was always going to be a big move, I didn’t want to rush anything and have any regrets.”

McKirdy courted controversy in October when he liked a social media post encouraging him to return to the County Ground after a difficult start to life in Edinburgh, prompting Hibs manager Lee Johnson to hold talks with the player over his conduct online – but the forward is hell-bent on making an impact in green and white.