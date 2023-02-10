The 25-year-old landed awkwardly at the SMiSA Stadium and had to be helped off the pitch by the Easter Road medical staff. Subsequent scans have revealed that McKirdy has suffered a ligament strain in his ankle, ruling him out for between four to six weeks.

With Martin Boyle and Mykola Kukharevych both sidelined, losing another forward leaves Lee Johnson with just Kevin Nisbet and Élie Youan as his fit senior strikers, the latter expected to be available for next weekend’s cinch Premiership clash against Kilmarnock despite missing the trip to Paisley after picking up a knock in the 1-1 draw at Ross County last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson said: “This is a disappointing setback for Harry. We feel his performances have been improving recently and he was beginning to find his rhythm and form. The focus for him now is to return in the best possible shape to help us at the latter end of the season.”

Harry McKirdy suffered the injury during Hibs' 1-0 victory over St Mirren last weekend

Midfield duo Jake Doyle-Hayes and Kyle Magennis are nearing a return to action after spells out. Magennis was nursing a slight hamstring strain while Doyle-Hayes was dealing with a hip flexor issue.