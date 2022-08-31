Harry McKirdy: Swindon Town boss speaks on forward's future as QPR striker is also linked with Hibs

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Easter Road and reports on Tuesday suggested the two clubs had opened formal talks over a move.

Hibs are interested in the former Aston Villa youngster, but a deal is not thought to be close as things stand.

Speaking after Swindon’s 2-0 home defeat by Crystal Palace Under-21s in the group stages of the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday night, Lindsey confirmed that the League Two side were close to signing reinforcements in attack.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We're very close to a forward. I won't be relieved until it's completely done, but we're very close,” he said.

Before the match he admitted: “I’m hoping we certainly get a forward in, I’m hopeful that we may possible get a right-back in. And I’m hopeful none of our [players] leave, but we’ll see what happens.”

The Capital club are also said to be keeping tabs on Queens Park Rangers forward Macauley Bonne, who is also on the radar of Bolton, Ipswich, and Shrewsbury, and Michael Beale has said the 26-year-old could leave Loftus Road before the deadline ‘for the right offer’.

Hibs are still looking to add to their squad, with a centre-back high on the list of priorities, but as Lee Johnson has previously said, much depends on potential exits as well.

Swindon Town striker Harry McKirdy has been linked with a move to Hibs

Christian Doidge’s future remains uncertain amid rumours of a loan exit, while Dylan Tait could also leave on a temporary basis.