Harry McKirdy: Swindon Town boss speaks on forward's future as QPR striker is also linked with Hibs
Swindon Town boss Scott Lindsey has confirmed he is close to signing a striker ahead of the transfer deadline – but wouldn’t be drawn on a possible exit for Hibs-linked forward Harry McKirdy.
The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Easter Road and reports on Tuesday suggested the two clubs had opened formal talks over a move.
Hibs are interested in the former Aston Villa youngster, but a deal is not thought to be close as things stand.
Speaking after Swindon’s 2-0 home defeat by Crystal Palace Under-21s in the group stages of the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday night, Lindsey confirmed that the League Two side were close to signing reinforcements in attack.
Most Popular
-
1
Hearts ready for transfer action after Robbie Neilson meets club board with four players returning to ease injury crisis
-
2
Hibs groundsman reveals Lee Johnson's grass-cutting demands at Easter Road
-
3
Harry McKirdy: Swindon Town boss speaks on forward's future as QPR striker is also linked with Hibs
-
4
Andy Halliday playing through illness to help Hearts during injury crisis
-
5
Liam Boyce injury confirmed as Hearts striker faces long-term absence with defender Kye Rowles also sidelined
"We're very close to a forward. I won't be relieved until it's completely done, but we're very close,” he said.
Before the match he admitted: “I’m hoping we certainly get a forward in, I’m hopeful that we may possible get a right-back in. And I’m hopeful none of our [players] leave, but we’ll see what happens.”
The Capital club are also said to be keeping tabs on Queens Park Rangers forward Macauley Bonne, who is also on the radar of Bolton, Ipswich, and Shrewsbury, and Michael Beale has said the 26-year-old could leave Loftus Road before the deadline ‘for the right offer’.
Hibs are still looking to add to their squad, with a centre-back high on the list of priorities, but as Lee Johnson has previously said, much depends on potential exits as well.
Christian Doidge’s future remains uncertain amid rumours of a loan exit, while Dylan Tait could also leave on a temporary basis.