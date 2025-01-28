Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

First in the door during a window when Hibs have stretched the patience of supporters to the very brink of snapping, Alasana Manneh will obviously be expected to deliver – and deliver quickly – following his move from Odense Boldklub. Based on what we know so far, how will the former Barcelona prospect cope with the manic mayhem of the Scottish Premiership?

X Factor quality

Hibs boss David Gray came to an early understanding with new head of recruitment Garvan Stewart when the Black Knights scouting guru was appointed at the beginning of December. Quality was what the gaffer needed. Players with the ability of, to name a couple of previous January signings as examples, Myziane Maolida or Emi Marcondes.

The fact that Hibs have pursued Gambian international midfielder Manneh with such intensity suggests that he scores highly on all the must-have qualities Gray wants in a player. He certainly has a decent enough pedigree, with his time in the Barcelona system bound to have left its imprint.

As the gaffer put it: “As a player he’s very competitive, has a fantastic work ethic, and has good technical ability on the ball. At 26, he has good experience at senior level and playing in high-level leagues, and he adds extra strength in depth to the middle of our midfield.”

Chances, chances, chances

Everything about Manneh’s profile suggests he’s a player who will add creativity to Hibs. He certainly passes the eyeball test, for anyone able to watch clips of him on Wyscout.

The stats bods employed by that platform, pretty much the industry standard for football these days, show that the 26-year-old is consistently near the top of his club rankings in key categories. Along with assists, a relatively blunt tool to measure the creative flair of a player, he’s near the top of the charts for progressive passes – the risk-taking balls that do the most damage to opponents.

Great at providing crosses from the half spaces, further enhancing an area of the game plan already able to rely on Nicky Cadden/Jordan Obita on the left, he’s also shown an eye for the killer through ball. Just what Hibs need if they’re to move from standard mid-table side to genuine European contenders.

An impact signing

That Hibs need another midfielder is obvious. With Joe Newell taking longer than anyone would have liked to recover from a groin injury, the club captain having already missed a chunk of the season after going under the knife to repair a double hernia, there’s a glaring gap in the squad.

Yes, Gray has bodies willing to man the ramparts in the middle of the park. And Dylan Levitt picked a good time to score in the weekend draw with Ross County, the Welshman reminding everyone of his composure in chaotic situations.

But Manneh is expected to compete for a starting spot from the off, with Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay predicting: “He can make a real impact from now until the rest of the season. He has a real good pedigree coming from Barcelona’s Academy and playing in the top-flights in Poland and Denmark, and I look forward to seeing him perform for us.”

Doing the dirty work

Manneh, who played UEFA Youth League football with Barca, has often been used as one of the ‘sitting’ midfielders in a number of different formations. That’s because he’s demonstrated an ability to detect and deflect danger before it really develops.

The pace and physicality of Scotland’s top flight might come as a shock, initially. But you’d hope that Stewart, in particular, has learned how to factor these elements into his sophisticated recruitment model.

Playing alongside Nectar Triantis or in any combination with a fit-again Newell, providing a platform for a Josh Campbell, Junior Hoilett or AN Other to occupy spaces five or ten yards higher up the pitch, he might be just what Hibs need. And, after all, isn’t that what scouting and recruitment is all about?

