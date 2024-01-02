'He didn't know if he'd ever play again' - Hibs boss on star's emotional return

McKirdy and former Hibs player Paul McGinn at full-time.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery hailed the “emotional” return of Harry McKirdy as the over-riding positive from a dramatic day at Easter Road. The English forward - who underwent heart surgery in August after being diagnosed with a life-threatening condition - came off the bench to help Hibs clinch a point in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Motherwell this afternoon.

Monty, who admitted to having second thoughts about putting the livewire attacker on with five minutes of the 90 remaining, said: “We had three kids from the academy on at the end - and Harry McKirdy, who has come back from a life-threatening injury. To see that … some things are more important than football. When he came on, his energy lifted the crowd.

“Look if people saw Harry and knew what he’d been through on a daily basis, it’s been really emotional today. You’re talking about a kid who didn’t know if he’d play football again.

“He’s been up and down and had some real down periods. I’ve spoken to Harry nearly every day I’ve been at the club, and he seemed a million miles away then the last few weeks he got a new lease of life. We’ve had him in the last few training sessions and he’s a real livewire.

“I probably didn’t want to put him on today for more than two minutes, but needs must and he lifted the crowd. The energy when he came on, seeing him pressing people and with a smile on his face at the end.

“It was an amazing moment for him, and it gives him a bit of confidence to get back into full training. Hopefully after the break he can be available to make an impact off the bench because I think that’s where we’ve really struggled this last couple of months.

“You have to protect Harry. He’s been through a real tough ordeal. It’ll take time to get his confidence up. That will give him a lot, but we have to take it day by day with him.”

Montgomery refused to comment on Hibernian’s reported interest in 20-year-old Leeds United prospect Kris Moore, saying of the central defender: “I’m not going to talk about players from other clubs. We’ve been linked with a lot of players since I’ve been at the club. Right now, there’s nothing to tell you.

“As soon as there are players in, you’ll know. But we are looking across the country and overseas to find players who can help us.

“We’ve highlighted a lot of players we want, the positions we need strengthened. You only need to see today, look at our squad, that’s the reality.

“But it’s not easy. You need to have the budget, the finances. And then they’ve got to be available, willing to come in – and able to make an immediate impact.

“I’m working hard with Brian McDermott and the scouts. We’ve identified plenty. But bringing them in is not easy.

“Clubs don’t want to let quality players go. They want to protect themselves. But we’ll keep trying. Hopefully, we’ll bring in a couple over the next couple of weeks.”