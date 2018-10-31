Hearts 0-0 Hibs: Ten-man visitors hold on for point on night of shame

Ten-man Hibs held on for a point against Hearts as the first Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle Park finished goalless.



Hibs were reduced to ten men on 64 minutes when striker Florian Kamberi was sent off for a second bookable offence, but Hearts were unable to take advantage despite their numerical superiority.

There were ugly scenes in the second half when, firstly, Hearts keeper Zdenek Zlamal was struck by a supporter in the Roseburn Stand before Hibs head coach Neil Lennon appeared to be struck by an object thrown from the Main Stand.

Hearts made three changes to the team that lost 3-0 to Celtic in Sunday's Betfred Cup semi-final. Injured striker Steven Naismith dropped out of the squad alongside his suspended counterpart Steven MacLean, while left-back Demetri Mitchell was moved to the subs' bench. Ben Garuccio took his place in defence, while Sean Clare made his first Hearts start and Callumn Morrison moved into the attack. Peter Haring - a doubt before the game with a hernia issue - was used as a makeshift striker and also captained the side.

Hibs handed midfielder Marvin Bartley his first league start since August 5. The 32-year-old also captained the side and was one of two changes to the team that lost 4-2 to Celtic in their last match, with Steven Whittaker also drafted in. Emerson Hyndman and Daryl Horgan dropped to the bench.

Amid a fervid atmosphere inside Tynecastle, Hearts started the brighter of the two sides. Jimmy Dunne claimed for a penalty early on after Darren McGregor man-handled him in the box, while Olly Lee stung Hibs keeper Adam Bodgan's palms with a long-range effort. Just afterwards, Bartley was booked for a wild tackle on Haring as Hibs struggled to get to grips with the early derby pace.

However, the visitors started to assert themselves more on proceedings and missed a glorious chance when McGregor, unmarked in the six-yard box, headed into the side-netting.

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan then came close three times in the space of ten minutes with long-range strikes. The first, a free-kick from 30 yards on 19 minutes, struck the crossbar on the way over before he again hit the woodwork with a strike from distance three minutes later. His third effort, again from a free-kick, had Zlamal scrambling across to save.

By the 45-minute mark, Hibs had assumed superiority, but the score remained goalless as referee Andrew Dallas brought the half to an end.

The second half struggled to ignite in the early stages until Kamberi was given his marching orders. The Swiss, who was booked in the first half, smashed into Oliver Bozanic in an aerial challenge and was dismissed after an ensuing melee that also involved Hearts defender Ben Garuccio.

Hearts saw more of the ball for the remainder of the match and came close on 86 minutes when Clevid Dikamona picked up a loose ball in the penalty box and clipped a shot that came back off the bar.

There was more drama to follow, however, as Hearts had a goal chalked off at the death. Bogdan flapped at a cross and Dikamona's header found Haring to force the ball home, but the Austrian was correctly flagged offside.

The draw keeps Hearts eight points clear of their Capital rivals and top of the league, although their lead over Celtic is down to four points. Hibs move above Livingston on goal difference in fifth place.

Hearts (4-4-2): Zlamal; M Smith, Dikamona, Dunne, Garuccio (Mitchell 80); Clare (Amankwaa 86), Lee, Bozanic (Wighton 64), Djoum; Morrison Haring. Unused subs: Doyle, Doyle, Hughes, Cochrane, Godinho.

Hibs (3-1-4-2): Bogdan; Milligan, McGregor, Ambrose; Bartley; Whittaker, Mallan (Hyndman 90), Slivka, Stevenson; Kamberi, Boyle (Shaw 80). Unused subs: Marciano, Horgan, Maclaren, Mavrias, Porteous.

Referee: Andrew Dallas

Attendance: 19,410