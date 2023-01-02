Now on a run of nine defeats in 11 games going back to October following this 3-0 loss, the former Sunderland manager looked around his squad prior to the biggest game of his career in the Capital to date as he scrambled for some inspiration to turn things around, upset the form book and pick up the kind of result which is always guaranteed to buy time for someone in charge of the Leith club.

What he decided on was the selections of Will Fish and Harry McKirdy. Neither had shown much of anything in green and white prior to kick-off to suggest they were ready to come in and contribute positively in a game like this. Indeed, Fish has barely been seen at all since his arrival on loan from Manchester United. It was even stranger to play him in an uncomfortable role at right-back against the potent Hearts attack with Chris Cadden moving up into midfield.

There was an early indication this wasn't an inspired move even before things started going wrong. Hibs started the brighter and enjoyed a lot of territory in the Hearts half with their press working well. But possession and territory was given up too easily when Fish, taking a throw, looked for McKirdy. It was both too long and saw McKirdy halt his run, allowing the ball to harmlessly roll out of play.

Lawrence Shankland opens the scoring for Hearts as the striker reacts quickest to get to the rebound after David Marshall saved in the Hibs goal. Picture: SNS

The final verdict came back in just eight minutes. Fish was too slack trying to knock the ball upfield with Cammy Devlin baring down, but not as slack as he was in trying to let the ball run out of play, allowing Devlin to pinch it from him and set up Josh Ginnelly. When the winger's effort was repelled by David Marshall, Lawrence Shankland followed up to put Hearts in front.

Hearts had their tails up while the intensity from the visitors just wasn't quite as it had been in the opening exchanges. The 25th minute saw a move where the hosts managed to move the ball from goalkeeper through defence into midfield and finally the away penalty area without too much resistance.

There was aspect of the gameplan which did routinely ask questions of the home defence in the opening period. Elie Youan had been the top performer over the previous two games and he was heavily involved again as Joe Newell constantly looked for him streaking down the left wing. It was the only avenue Hibs found any joy from and still they couldn't make it count. Nisbet had the first good chance after being found by a low Youan cross as his finish was deflected wide for a corner. Not long after the visitors found themselves with a mountain to climb.

Toby Sibbick looked to have doubled the advantage as he finished off a scramble in the six-yard box. Indeed, the defender celebrated like he had, standing in front of the away end and putting fingers in both ears. He was called for offside but, after a seemingly never-ending VAR check, it was found Rocky Bushiri had handled the ball in the build up. Shankland scored his second of the game as many fans in the Roseburn Stand headed for the exits just 38 minutes in.

They missed Youan wasting a glorious chance to reduce the arrears in first-half stoppage time. A poor ball from Devlin allowed Youan to rob Sibbick and bear down on goal. You'd typically fancy Youan in a footrace against just about anyone, particularly the Hearts centre-back with a two-yard head start, but he dallied on the ball and allowed Sibbick to rob him with a sliding tackle.

It seemed almost incidental at the time, such was the dominance of Hearts as the half wore on, but Hibs were by far the better side in the second period. It would have been interesting to see what had happened if they only had the one goal to claw back. They were helped by a couple of substitutions with Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady replacing Fish and McKirdy. It was an admittance from Johnson that he'd got it wrong and perhaps a decision he could have made earlier.

McGeady in particular impressed in the second 45 and gave off some promise that he can be a potent threat the rest of the campaign after missing the majority so far with a hamstring injury. His presence saw Cadden move back to the right of defence and Magennis joining Josh Campbell in getting forward to support Nisbet.

Cadden was another who caught the eye after barely being in the match prior to the break. He had the first chance of the second period as he cut inside and went for goal with his left foot but found Zander Clark right behind it. Youan also continued to be a threat and set up Nisbet for a chance on the turn that was again deflected away for a corner.

Belief among the visitors grew as things went on but they couldn’t find a way through. Clark made a reaction stop to deny Newell after the ball was cleared off the midfielder, while Cadden narrowly missed the back post with another curled effort.

The final insults arrived in the closing stages. More excellent play from Cadden saw Magennis have two great chances to pull a goal back and ensure a nervy finish. Instead he was repelled on both occasions by Clark, while the game was finished off in stoppage time as Stephen Humphrys outpaced Lewis Stevenson before slotting home.

The very few fans who remained in the away end until after the whistle made it clear to the players this was another performance far from good enough.

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Clark; Sibbick, Rowles, Cochrane; M Smith (Atkinson 55), Devlin, Snodgrass, Halliday (Forrest 55); Shankland, McKay (Humphrys 76); Ginnelly (Grant 71).

Hibs (4-4-1-1): Marshall; Fish (McGeady 46), Bushiri, Hanlon, Stevenson; Cadden, Campbell, Newell, Youan; McKirdy (Magennis 46); Nisbet.