Hearts and Hibs among Scottish clubs sending Ukraine to Homeless World Cup

The two Capital clubs joined forces with Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers to make a donation which will see the Eastern European nation send a team to the finals in California, USA, despite challenges caused by the ongoing war with Russia.

Mel Young, co-founder and Homeless World Cup president, said: “It’s fantastic news that the five Scottish clubs have come together to ensure Ukraine, one of our key partners can get to and compete in Sacramento.

“All five clubs didn’t hesitate when asked to help our Ukrainian partner with their journey and we are incredibly grateful for their support in making this dream a reality to those players who will represent Ukraine on the international stage.”

The Homeless World Cup in Glasgow in 2016. Picture: SNS

Leaders from both of Edinburgh’s top-flight clubs heralded football’s ability to positively impact the world which ultimately made it an easy decision to contribute.

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay said: “We’re delighted to have supported the Ukrainian team at this year’s Homeless World Cup. Everyone connected with Hearts knows well the power of football and how it can be a truly positive force in our lives.

“The conflict in Ukraine, and the widespread homelessness seen across the planet, affects us all. Initiatives like the Homeless World Cup are vital in raising awareness and supporting this global issue.

“Everyone at Heart of Midlothian wishes the teams, organisers and all participants the very best when the tournament begins in California next month.”

Hibs non-executive chairman Malcolm McPherson added: “The relationship that our club and supporters have with Ukraine is quite unique. Whether that’s through the work done by the Hibernian Community Foundation or through Dnipro Kids, we have all been committed to helping Ukrainian people through this incredible difficult time.

“We’re proud to be able to continue that support by backing the Ukrainian team at this year’s Homeless World Cup, which shines a light on two great issues that affect everyone worldwide; the conflict in Ukraine and global homelessness.

“Everyone at Hibernian FC wishes everyone taking part in the tournament great success.”

The Sacramento 2023 Homeless World Cup will take place from Saturday 8th July – Saturday 15th July 2023 at California State University, Sacramento.

