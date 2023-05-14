Hearts are 4th in the Scottish Premiership table behind Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen and have had an impressive season so far. They will be eager to keep hold of some of their most prized assets this summer amid potential interest from elsewhere.

Hibs have also had a decent campaign under Lee Johnson and will be looking to build on it next year. They find themselves 5th in the division and have 48 points on the board at the moment. Here is a look at the average attendance from all clubs in the league and a look at where the Edinburgh pair finish...