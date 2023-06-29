Both the hosts and the visitors were hit with notices of complaint following the bad-tempered scenes after the final whistle at Tynecastle last month. Hibs manager Lee Johnson clashed with Hearts counterpart Steven Naismith while players and coaching staff from both sides became embroiled in a mass brawl on the touchline that made its way into the centre circle.

Johnson and unused substitute Rocky Bushiri, along with Hearts goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher and back-up shot-stopper Ross Stewart, were shown red cards by match referee Don Robertson for their part in the post-match chaos. Johnson has escaped further punishment, with Compliance Officer Martin Black apparently deciding not to take further action, but defender Bushiri will serve a two-game suspension following his sending-off and will be ineligible for the first two matches of the 2023/24 season. Gallacher has also avoided further action but Stewart, now a free agent, will also serve a two-game ban.

Hibs have also been hit with a £6,400 fine for their part in the fracas while Hearts will pay £6,000. Hibs’ sum is slightly higher following a separate review of their player misconduct throughout the campaign as per disciplinary rule 79.

Players and staff from Hearts and Hibs clash following the Edinburgh derby on the final day of last season. Picture: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Both clubs were charged with breaching disciplinary rule 204: “All clubs and recognised football bodies shall procure that its officials, team staff, employees and players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times during and/or after a match.

“In particular, clubs and recognised football bodies are responsible for ensuring that its officials, team staff, employees and players refrain from any one or a combination of the following: (a) becoming involved in a confrontation; b) conduct that is likely to lead to or to exacerbate or prolong a hostile or argumentative situation with players and/or team staff from the opposing team and/or match officials; (c) conduct that may otherwise incite disorder.”