The two teams – captained by John Hughes and Gary Locke – were competing to raise vital funds and awareness to support local people in taking care of their mental health. The game, which took place in front of a good crowd at Ainslie Park, ended 6-1 to Hibs.

The match was arranged by the team at Leith’s Utilita Energy Hub, Hibernian Community Foundation, and the Big Hearts Community Trust.

All proceeds from the event will be split and donated to both charities and their community work across Edinburgh, including group activities promoting wellbeing and positive mental health of football supporters.

Here is a selection of match pictures:

1. Hibs v Hearts Legends The Hibs Legends line up ahead of kick-off

2. Hibs v Hearts Legends The Hearts Legends line up before kick-off

3. Hibs v Hearts Legends Team captains John Hughes and Gary Locke before kick-off

4. Hibs v Hearts Legends Murray Thomson (6), and Brodie thomson (8) look forward to the action