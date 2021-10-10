There was a good crowd inside Ainslie Park as Hibs and Hearts legends went head-to-head in a charity match on World Mental Health Day. Pics: Lisa Ferguson

Hearts and Hibs Legends play match to mark World Mental Health Day – in pictures

Hibs and Hearts legends competed in a charity football match in Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon to mark World Mental Health Day.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 6:49 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th October 2021, 7:01 pm

The two teams – captained by John Hughes and Gary Locke – were competing to raise vital funds and awareness to support local people in taking care of their mental health. The game, which took place in front of a good crowd at Ainslie Park, ended 6-1 to Hibs.

The match was arranged by the team at Leith’s Utilita Energy Hub, Hibernian Community Foundation, and the Big Hearts Community Trust.

All proceeds from the event will be split and donated to both charities and their community work across Edinburgh, including group activities promoting wellbeing and positive mental health of football supporters.

Here is a selection of match pictures:

1. Hibs v Hearts Legends

The Hibs Legends line up ahead of kick-off

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

2. Hibs v Hearts Legends

The Hearts Legends line up before kick-off

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

3. Hibs v Hearts Legends

Team captains John Hughes and Gary Locke before kick-off

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

4. Hibs v Hearts Legends

Murray Thomson (6), and Brodie thomson (8) look forward to the action

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

