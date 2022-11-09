Tynecastle No.1 Craig Gordon keeps his place in the 23-man squad and could win his 74th cap while Hibs defender Ryan Porteous retains his place after an impressive debut showing against Ukraine in Poland in September’s Nations League meeting.

Turkey host the Scots at the Yeni Diyarbakır Stadyumu on Wednesday November 16 in what is the country’s first outing since the goalless draw with the Ukrainians. Captain Andy Robertson returns to the squad after missing the last camp through injury and Nathan Patterson and Kieran Tierney have both shaken off injuries to be included in a further boost for defensive options.

Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay has earned a first senior call-up to bolster full-back options with Brentford’s Aaron Hickey missing out. Grant Hanley and Lewis Ferguson have returned after spells on the sidelines but Callum McGregor and Celtic colleagues Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor, and David Turnbull won’t be involved with the Hoops squad in Australia for part of the World Cup break.

Craig Gordon, left, and Ryan Porteous have been named in the squad