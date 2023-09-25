Hearts deal agreed as transfer admission made

Latest news and rumours in relation to Hearts and their rivals in the Scottish Premiership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a weekend of mixed results for the Edinburgh clubs in the Scottish Premiership with Hibs securing a 2-0 home win against St Johnstone as Hearts fell to a 1-0 defeat on the road at in-form St Mirren. Monday morning news centres around both Hearts and St Johnstone finding positives to begin the week despite those defeats. Here's your latest Scottish Premiership round-up.

Contract extension for Hearts favourite

Hearts favourite Cammy Devlin has put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the Edinburgh club until at least 2025. The central midfielder has won over fans at Tynecastle since joining Hearts fr o m A-League side Newcastle Jets in 2021, making 81 appearances for the Jambos and scoring five goals. Hearts triggered a one-year renewal clause in the 25-year-old's contract.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Naismith praised Devlin in an official announcement, as the star continues to prove a key player having started every fixture so far this season. The Hearts boss said: “It’s great news that Cammy will be a Hearts player beyond the end of this season. It shouldn’t be underestimated how difficult it is for a young player to move to the other side of the world and adapt to a different style of football as well as a different way of life.

“But it’s to Cammy’s credit that he’s done it seamlessly. He gets the club, gets the expectations of playing for Hearts and he thrives on it. He’s always improving and I’m excited to see just how far he pushes himself, and the team, forward.”

St Johnstone debutant opens up

St Johnstone summer signing Sven Sprangler has admitted he wasn't 'wanted' in Australia before the Perth club came calling over the window. The 28-year-old made his debut for St Johnstone on Saturday in the 2-0 loss to Hibs but turned in a performance that showed promise for his time at the club.

Speaking to The Courier after the match, Spranger opened up about his transfer and how he had struggled to make an impact in his home country. The midfielder said: “Nobody in Austria believes in me. No clubs wanted me. I have no idea why that was – honestly, I don’t know.

Sven Sprangler signed for St Johnstone this summer (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was playing for Wolfsberger but they changed managers when I was injured. So when I came back, he had his starting XI and I wasn’t playing. He wanted me to stay because I had two years left on my contract but I wanted to be playing so I took the risk to leave.

“I don’t know why teams in Austria didn’t want me so I went six months without a club. I joined Steyr eventually so got back playing again – it was good to have matches every weekend. Once we were relegated it was the same again. I couldn’t find a club and it was frustrating."