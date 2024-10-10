Hearts and Hibs home attendances this season ranked vs rivals as clubs continue to pull big numbers

By Jimmy Johnson

SEO and Trends Writer

Published 10th Oct 2024, 12:00 GMT

Who has the highest average attendances in the Scottish Premiership so far this season?

We are currently seven games into the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season, as we enter the international break.

Fans of all 12 clubs have been flooding through the turnstiles to witness their teams play - but who have managed to accumulate the highest average home attendances so far in the current campaign? Using data sourced from Football Web Pages, we have put together a comprehensive list of each club’s average attendance thus far in the season.

Predictably, the list is dominated by Rangers and Celtic - but Hearts and Hibs are not too far behind their league rivals. The average attendance across all the teams in the division is 17,318 - only four teams in the league have an average attendance that exceeds this tally.

We will be looking at how Hearts and Hibs stack up when compared to the rest of the teams in the division - and each other.

Average attendance: 4,630

1. 12. Ross County

Average attendance: 4,630 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 5,487

2. 11. Motherwell

Average attendance: 5,487 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 6,288

3. 10. Kilmarnock

Average attendance: 6,288 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 6,623

4. 9. St. Johnstone

Average attendance: 6,623 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish Premiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice