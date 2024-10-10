We are currently seven games into the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season, as we enter the international break.

Fans of all 12 clubs have been flooding through the turnstiles to witness their teams play - but who have managed to accumulate the highest average home attendances so far in the current campaign? Using data sourced from Football Web Pages, we have put together a comprehensive list of each club’s average attendance thus far in the season.

Predictably, the list is dominated by Rangers and Celtic - but Hearts and Hibs are not too far behind their league rivals. The average attendance across all the teams in the division is 17,318 - only four teams in the league have an average attendance that exceeds this tally.

We will be looking at how Hearts and Hibs stack up when compared to the rest of the teams in the division - and each other.