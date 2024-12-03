Hibs fans are gearing up to face rivals Hearts in a blockbuster showdown at Tynecastle during the festive period.

All eyes will be on the capital this Boxing Day as Hearts play host to Edinburgh rivals Hibs in arguably one of the most important derby games in both team’s recent history.

Both clubs have endured disastrous starts to the campaign and enter the Christmas period at risk of a shock relegation to the second tier after shipping a combined 50 goals between them in the opening 15 games.

The two sides played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Easter Road in October with James Wilson scoring a late equaliser to silence the home crowd after Mykola Kuharevich’s opener.

Hibs fans are desperate to get their hands on tickets for the derby and here’s all the key ticket details that Cabbage fans need to be aware of.

Hibs ticket details

Tickets for first class Hibs members went on sale on Tuesday 3 December at 10am. These tickets are limited to one per client reference number.

Fans with season tickets will then be able to get their hands on tickets online from Thursday 5 December at 5pm, on the club website.

Tickets are limited to one per season ticket holder and a maximum of six tickets can be purchased on one order.

Any remaining tickets will then be sold on Saturday 7 December at 10am.

Hibs ticket prices

Tickets for Hibs trip to Hearts are priced between £31 and £29 per adult with students and people over 65 paying between £22 and £20.

Those under 18 years of age will pay between £18 and £12.

Here are the full list of ticket prices. Please note that all under 18s must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Roseburn Stand Upper

Adult – £31

Over 65/Student FTE – £22

Under 18 – £18.00*

Under 16 – £13.00*

Under 13 – £12.00*

Roseburn Stand Lower

Adult – £29

Over 65/Student FTE – £20

Under 18 – £18*

Under 16 – £13*

Under 13 – £12*

*must be purchased with full paying adult

Wheelchair pricing is £18 with a complimentary Personal Assistant.

All supporters wishing to purchase accessible tickets are advised to email [email protected] to purchase accessible tickets.