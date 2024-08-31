The summer transfer window has now shut with clubs in Scotland working right up to Friday’s deadline in order to bolster their squads. It was all quiet at Hearts on the final day of the window but across Edinburgh there was two incomings at Hibs .

Nectar Triantis joined on loan from Sunderland for a second spell at Easter Road while Jack Iredale arrived from Bolton Wanderers, in the final deal of deadline day. Celtic signed three new players with Arne Engels, Auston Trusty and Luke McCowan joining last season’s title winners. Motherwell made it 17 signings in total with the deadline day arrivals of Jack Vale and Jair Tavares, who has joined on a season-long loan from Hibs.

At Rangers it was two in and two out as Neraysho Kasanwirjo joined on loan from Feyenoord with an option to buy once the loan expires while Nedim Bajrami signed from Italian side Sassuolo. Scott Wright and Todd Cantwell both headed to the EFL as they signed for Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, respectively. Following the closure of the window, we have looked at every club’s net spend from the summer. Net spend is worked out by subtracting a club’s expenditure from their income, with some sides making a profit from the latest window. Although it should be noted that some spending remains undisclosed. Take a look...