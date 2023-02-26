In a repeat of November’s derby the Capital Cup was once again decided on penalties after Hunter’s late equaliser cancelled out Michaela McAlonie’s opener. In a tense shootout, Charlotte Park-Smith would save Leah Eddie’s effort to ensure the cup came over to Tynecastle.

Both teams cautiously approached the opening exchanges as they tried to work each other out. Monica Forsyth’s shot flashed wide after a glimpse of the goal appeared for the winger. Ciara Grant also had her free-kick well-held by Benedicte Haaland as it landed straight into her clutches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opener soon came around as Hibs got a bit of luck to take the lead. Leah Eddie’s shot deflected straight into the pathway of McAlonie who took her chance, burying the ball from just outside the box, into the bottom corner. The visitor's tails soon went up and almost got another as Katie Lockwood wiggled her away through the Hearts backline only for Vyan Sampson to clear.

Hearts get revenge for November's Capital Cup defeat. Credit: Hearts Women Twitter

However, the Jam Tarts were still threatening, and Forsyth was close to providing the equaliser. The winger broke through Hibs stubborn defence, but Haaland was out quickly to suppress any opening she may have had. Siobhan Hunter had a golden chance for 2-0 but her free-kick over the bar from 19-yards.

Hearts came out all guns blazing at the start of the second half. Forsyth whipped a good ball to Georgia Timms at the front post only to see her shot deflected wide. Haaland also had to be on her toes to tip over Addison Handley’s attempt from distance.Hibs almost had a goal seemingly out of nowhere as Joelle Murray’s headed the ball into the palms of Charlotte Parker-Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts would finally find a way through the visitor's stubborn defence as Hunter headed in from a corner in the 89th minute to the roar of the Tynecastle crowd. Timms almost got the winner in added time but the striker was unable to squeeze the ball around the keeper.