Hibs and Hearts got the job done on Saturday, with the former seeing off Kilmarnock and the latter defeating Motherwell. Hearts are now closing in on the top three, within two points, while Hibs are in seventh place and two points behind their Edinburgh rivals.

Both clubs, along with their Premiership rivals, will break for the international break. Hearts face St Johnstone after the break, while Hibs will take on Dundee. in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both clubs.

McCann on Hearts penalty

Former Hearts star Neil McCann has questioned the penalty awarded to Hearts during their win over Motherwell. Liam Boyce went down to a high foot in the box, and the decision was initially played down, but VAR intervened.

He told the BBC: "I have to agree. On field David Munro decides there's no contact, he's then directed to VAR which he goes and sees and decides there's not enough contact. But I'm sorry, I think there's enough contact if you're kicked in the chest, whether it's a little bit or a big bit."

Miller on clean sheets

Hibs star Lewis Miller was pleased by Hibs' clean sheet against a 'direct' Kilmarnock side. He told the club website: "We knew Kilmarnock would be very direct, they have got a lot of big boys and they would be dangerous from set-pieces. They had a lot of quality in their side too and we were good enough to hold them out. I thought we defended very, very well and we took our chance when it came.