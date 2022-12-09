Away tickets for the match at Tynecastle Park on Monday January 2 2023 were snapped up within minutes of going on sale and with the game not being broadcasted live by any TV station and kicking off at 3pm – an unusual quirk with most meetings between the teams being moved for TV coverage – Hibs have taken the decision to organise a beamback in the Easter Road hospitality suites.

A fanzone of sorts will be created in the Albion Bar portion of the Main Stand, with doors open from midday. Hibs are charging supporters £20 entry which includes a pie plus a pint or soft drink on arrival. Hibs are hopeful of welcoming more than 250 spectators to the stadium, with tickets served on a first come, first served basis. The club has also confirmed that the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic will be shown ahead of the derby.

Hibs have experimented with beambacks before, most notably in March 1995 when more than 2,000 fans turned up at Murrayfield ice rink to watch the Capital club beat Stenhousemuir 4-0 at Ochilview in a Scottish Cup fifth-round match, having been unsuccessful in a ticket ballot for match briefs.

A general view of Easter Road