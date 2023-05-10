Erin Rennie opened the scoring midway through the first half as she guided the ball into the net. Aimee Anderson doubled Hearts lead right on half-time with a spectacular ranged effort that lasered into the top corner. Hibs managed to get a goal back in the second half as Katie Lockwood headed home from close range but the Jam Tarts managed to see the game out to earn a famous victory.

Turning of the Tide

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Hibs have traditionally dominated the Edinburgh derby, this season cemented that Hearts are here to compete. Eva Olid’s team secured fourth place last weekend and are now 13 points clear of Hibs as they achieved their best-ever finish in the SWPL. On the back of that brilliant accomplishment, Hearts rocked up in style and finally got bragging rights to put the icing on the cake in an amazing campaign.

Hearts celebrate as Erin Rennie opens the scoring. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Hibs stretched to the limited

It was the fourth game in five within a two week period for both clubs as they continued to struggle with injuries. However, Hibs came into the fixture in a far worse position than the hosts. Dean Gibson was only able to name four players on the bench once again, a common theme for the side this year. While Michaela McAlonie and Leah Eddie were deemed fit enough to make the bench, Hibs still had notable absences which included Rachael Boyle, Shannon McGregor and Rosie Livingstone. The midfield was by far the worst hit position coming into the fixture with traditional striker Eilidh Adams asked to fill in a centre-mid role throughout the first-half which certainly played a part in their defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home comforts

Another game at the Oriam, another win for Hearts. This has been a common theme throughout the season for the hosts as they continue to make their home a fortress. The Jam Tarts were unbeaten in the league at the Oriam up until late January and have only lost games to Celtic and Glasgow City since. The smaller pitch that their home provides certainly suits the home side’s play.

Show for Pedro Martinez Losa

The Scotland manager oversaw the Hearts victory. Leah Eddie and Rebecca McAllister recently received caps for the A team and while neither started there were plenty of Scots who put in impressive performances. Forsyth put in another shift to continue her recent form whereas Anderson picked the perfect moment to get her second goal of the season. Addie Handley and Adams recent performances may have also caught the eye of the Spaniard coming into the fixture with the pair starring regularly for the Scottish Under 19’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby fever