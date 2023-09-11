Hibs came out on top to win the first Edinburgh derby of the season on Sunday thanks to Abbie Ferguson’s first-half goal.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a tight game at Tynecastle but a professional and disciplined performance from the visitors profited against a wasteful Hearts side. With the season now starting to take shape, here are five things to take away from the first derby of the season.

Hibs’ new signings continue to impress

It was another goal for another new signing as Abbie Ferguson netted her first goal for the club. The new additions have fitted in seamlessly with the rest of Hibs’ squad and continue to be the stars of the show. Mya Christie’s link-up with Tegan Bowie is becoming better and better, week after week while Naomi Powell and Lauren Doran-Barr didn’t put a foot wrong all game. Grant Scott’s vision for Hibs is now clearly all coming together and despite a rocky start to their campaign, continue to look better every game.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs came out as 1-0 winners on Sunday. Credit: David Mollison

Women’s football still on the rise

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another great crowd for the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle. While it might not have reached the heights of last season, there is still a clear appetite for SWPL in the capital with 6,000 fans packing into the stadium. Hibs selling out their original away capacity just a couple of days before kick-off was great to see for the players and the game alike with their support no doubt spurring the players on to get the result.

Hearts continue to misfire

It was the same old story for the hosts as they continue to have woes in front of goal. Despite a clinical start to the season, Hearts slipped back into their old habits from last season with many great opportunities flying over the net. With the club having continued aspirations to eventually topple the top three teams in the SWPL1, this is an issue Eva Olid has to look to iron out before it costs her side more points this season.

Hibs’ impenetrable backline

As much as Hearts struggled in attack, much of their foes can be put down to a brilliant performance from centre-back pairing Leah Eddie and Poppy Lawson. The duo pushed back everything thrown at them with ease. It was a calm and confident performance who looked to have really cemented themselves as Hibs’ favoured pairing at the back. The icing on the cake for Hibs fans is that both players are still so young with the best definitely yet to come.

Edinburgh derby at its most competitive