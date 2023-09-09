The first Edinburgh derby of the season gets underway on Sunday at Tynecastle. Here is all you need to know.

Match details

Who: Hearts v Hibs. What: SWPL1. Where: Tynecastle Park. When: Sunday, September 10. Kick-off: 16:10. Referee: Andy Gamble

TV and ticket info

Ciara Grant (left) and Leah Eddie (right) before the derby. (Photo credit: David Mollison/Alamy Live News)

Tickets for the Edinburgh derby are once again free thanks to the generous support of Baillie Gifford. Tickets can be collected from the ticket office or be booked online here. Hibs have already sold out their original allocation in the Roseburn stand with over 850 tickets being sold. An additional allocation has been made available to collect from the away ticket pod at Tynecastle an hour before kick-off. If you can’t make it to the fixture, the game is also being broadcast live on BBC Alba with coverage starting from 16:00.

Team news

For Hearts, defender Lizzie Waldie returned to the pitch last weekend after picking up a knock against Dundee United last month. However, Monica Forsyth remains a long-term absentee after picking up an injury in preseason. Kristy Morrison and Rachael Boyle both remain on the sidelines for Hibs. Siobhan Hunter has returned to the bench over recent weeks but is yet to make an appearance.

Form guide

Hearts come into the fixture in better form than their Edinburgh rivals after winning three of their first five games. Last time out however, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to SWPL champions Glasgow City. Hibs have only won one of their opening five fixtures, collecting five points in as many games. Last Sunday, they almost ended Celtic’s 100% start to the campaign as they brought the score back to 3-2 before Amy Gallacher completed her hat-trick.

Head-to-head

Hearts won the last Edinburgh derby thanks to goals from Erin Rennie and Aimee Anderson. The hosts are also unbeaten in their last four derby games against the visitors traditionally coming out on top in the fixture. Hibs' last win in the derby was in March last year as they saw out a 4-1 victory.

Manager thoughts

Hearts manager Eva Olid said: “We have had a really good preseason and a good start to the league. In the Rangers game, we have competed a lot and could have got points from that game. We have won three against direct opponents. I am frustrated about the Glasgow City game because we could have given more and tried to win points. In general, we have a good feeling about how everything is going. Out of all the derby weeks that I have had, this is the one I am most calm and confident about.”

Hibs manager Grant Scott said: It’s a good match to look forward to, you can’t beat a derby match at the ground of your opponent. We are focused and looking forward to the game.

“A lot of people deserve a lot of credit, the sponsors, the leagues and both clubs for showcasing the game at the stadium. It is great for the players and for supporters to come and see the spectacle. Hopefully, it will be a good game for everyone involved.”

