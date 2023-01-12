Hearts v St Mirren: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Hearts v St Mirren. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. When: Friday, January 13. Kick-off 7.45pm. Referee: David Munro.

TV and ticket info

Hearts striker and leading goalscoring Lawrence Shankland in action during the 1-1 draw with St Mirren in Paisley last Saturday. Picture: SNS

The club have decided not to use one of their five available slots across the season to broadcast the game via PPV. International subscribers can watch live on Hearts TV.

Team news

Both James Hill and Yutaro Oda will be in the squad after completing their transfers from Bournemouth and Vissel Kobe, respectively. Garang Kuol is also expected to be involved with his loan move from Newcastle United expected to be confirmed before the match.

Hearts should have both Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday back for this one. Both missed the away trip to St Mirren with head knocks. Kingsley suffered a flare up in training, while Halliday hadn’t completed his six-day concussion protocol wait.

Peter Haring (concussion) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) remain out. Beni Baningime isn’t yet back running yet so will be out for another few weeks at least as he continues his return from an ACL tear. Craig Gordon (leg), Liam Boyce and Craig Halkett (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Form guide

Hearts are on a six-game unbeaten run and have lost just once in their last nine in the cinch Premiership as they look to maintain or even strengthen their three-point lead in third.

St Mirren have a six-game unbeaten streak of their own going, though there has been only one Buddies’ victory during that time. Stephen Robinson’s side are six games without a win away from home.

Head-to-head

St Mirren have won only one of the last nine matches between the teams. The 1-1 draw in Paisley last weekend broke a four-game Hearts winning streak in the fixture.

Manager thoughts

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said: “"It’s just about winning games, if we win it and go six clear then brilliant but it’s about winning. It’s not often you get back-to-back games like this. We decided to take it, it was meant to be in December and this was a free weekend so we felt it would be good to continually play. I’m quite looking forward to it.”

Bookies’ odds