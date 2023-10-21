Heavyweight diet key as Hibs star recovers from ‘traumatic’ heart op

News you can trust since 1873
Hibs coaches knew Harry McKirdy’s recovery from heart surgery had reached a new milestone this week – when they saw him piling extra helpings onto his plate in the training centre canteen.

The 26-year-old has slowly been building up his strength under strict medical supervision since his summer operation.

With long-term injury victim Chris Cadden keeping him company in gruelling gym sessions, the forward can finally see a path back to the first team.

And head coach Nick Montgomery said something as simple as putting on some much-needed weight will play a crucial role in the road to full fitness.

"Harry’s a fantastic kid,” said Monty. “He’s had a really traumatic experience but he’s back in with the boys, and the boys love him.

“He’s obviously lost a lot of weight but he’s putting it back on. He’s working really hard with the nutritionist.

“He’s got his appetite back - I saw him eating mountains of food this week. It’s great to see that.

“We know he’s a really talented player but from what he’s been through, he needs to take his time. He’s got to have the strength and the power to train with an elite group of players. It’s about not rushing him.

“He’s got Chrissy Cadden for company at the moment. They’ve been knocking around the gym together. They are both desperate to be back involved but they know they can’t be rushed.

“December, January, February, anywhere around that time, they’ll be like new signings. We’re really looking forward to getting them back.

“Chatting to Harry, he’s a funny kid. I have plenty of funny conversations with him and he’s buzzing to be progressing a little bit every week. When that time comes, it’ll be fantastic to have him back.”

The forward, who made 23 appearances for Hibs last season, had a heart problem flagged up during pre-season – and was immediately referred to specialists. Discharged from hospital following surgery in August, he’s been gradually building up to being part of the squad again.

McKirdy, pictured at a Hibs game earlier this season, is recovering from heart surgery. McKirdy, pictured at a Hibs game earlier this season, is recovering from heart surgery.
McKirdy, pictured at a Hibs game earlier this season, is recovering from heart surgery.

Montgomery said: “It’s not easy to accelerate that return to playing. He has to get the weight up, then his fitness up on the pitch and with the ball, and then his power up in the gym. It’s a step-by-step process. All I can say is he is going really well and everyone is really happy with him.”

