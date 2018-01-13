Hibee History: Shiels nets a hat-trick to kick off Mixu’s reign

Dean Shiels netted a hat-trick to give new Hibs manager Mixu Paatelainen a winning start in the Scottish Cup.

After five minutes, Shiels bamboozled Ross Tokely with some fancy footwork before slamming home from 14 yards.

There was more good work from Shiels as he nutmegged Phil McGuire and drill the ball under Michael Fraser on 53 minutes.

Shiels tucked in his third when a shot from Filpe Morais came off the post but the game ended on an ugly note with McGuire and Morais sent off.

Paatelainen selected an attacking line-up for his first match in charge and was rewarded with an excellent display, full of crisp passing and invention.

“It was fantastic,” said the Finn. “I wanted to see a hungry performance from the players with plenty of movement. I named players that could go forward and score, and it worked.

“I would have been proud of the goals that Dean scored. I have seen him play many times before I came here.

“He has not been playing too much recently but we gave him a chance. He has the ability to finish and go past players.”

Injuries to David Murphy and Lewis Stevenson meant a debut for Hibs left-back Paul Hanlon and the youngster did not have much to do in the hour he played as the visitors struggled to get forward.

After a bright start from Inverness, Hibs took control of the game after Shiels opened the scoring with a fine run and shot.

The lively Merouane Zemmama then had two shots saved by Michael Fraser and fellow Moroccan Abdessalam Benjelloun curled an effort just wide.

Inverness had a chance to level after Roy McBain’s cross fell at the feet of Marius Niculae but the Romanian’s stab at the ball from close range was gathered by Yves Ma-Kalambay.

Shiels caught the visitors out again early in the second half when he tricked his way past McGuire and hit the back of the net.

Morais’ fizzed a low effort just wide before Niculae’s deflected shot was saved by Ma-Kalambay.

Hibs substitute Mickael Antoine-Curier somehow headed over an empty goal from a few yards out.

But the home team were not be denied and, with seven minutes left, Shiels got his hat-trick after picking up the rebound to Morais’ shot which struck the post.

The tie ended with McGuire and Morais both picking up their second yellow cards for squaring up to each other off the ball.

Hibernian: Ma-Kalambay, McCann, Hogg, Jones, Hanlon (McCormack 62), Morais, Kerr, Beuzelin, Shiels, Zemmama (O’Brien 90), Benjelloun (Antoine-Curier 74). Subs Not Used: McNeil, Chisholm

Inverness CT: Fraser, Tokely, McGuire, Munro, Hastings, Cowie (Proctor 61), Black (McDonald 85), Duncan, McBain, Bayne (Wyness 62), Niculae. Subs Not Used: Malkowski, Vigurs

Ref: S Conroy

Att: 12,578