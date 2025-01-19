Where Hibs hero ranks in modern-day top scorer rankings with race to 100 firmly on

Martin Boyle added to his Hibs account at the weekend as he scored a brace in the 3-0 win against Clydebank in the Scottish Cup.

The 31-year-old has hit top form in recent weeks, netting three consecutive braces. Boyle was twice on target against Rangers and then Motherwell, before his exploits in the cup. He's started 2025 with a bang. His recent record in front of goal has shown why Hibs fans will be keen to see the club hero signed on a new contract. His current deal expires in the summer, and with his contract now in the last six months, he is free to speak to suitors. Manager David Gray played 96 times alongside Boyle.

“There's conversations going on all the time,” said the manager to the Edinburgh Evening News earlier this month.

“At this moment in time, he's really happy in playing the way he is. If that continues to the summer, then we'll all benefit from that.

“He's a player that we're benefiting from being back to what's deemed his best at the moment, which is great. He's playing with a smile on his face.

“He's happy. He's had to go through a bit of adversity this season. For the first time in his career, since he really kicked on, when he first joined the club, he had to be patient to get his game regularly.

“But then he really became a key figure for his club. He's played in a lot of big games and a lot of key moments for the club, big moments for the club.

“I think we're starting to see that again. He's had to go through a tough time, but he's playing with a smile just now – and long may that continue.”

Boyle has had different spells as a player at Hibs. He first joined Hibs following a loan spell at Dundee, and spent seven-and-a-half seasons in Leith. His record saw him notch up 60 goals in 248 games, before he had a short stint in the Saudi Pro League with Al Faisaly.

His time in Saudi Arabia was brief, and he returned to Hibs within a year. Since his return, he's got double figures in two of the last three seasons.

Boyle is closing in on a century of Hibs goals, and is just nine away from reaching that landmark. If he continues with his scoring streak, he could hit a 100 goals by the end of the campaign.

With Hibs enjoying this spell of form from Boyle, it's worth having a look to see how he compares to others strikers in modern history. Flick through to see how Boyle's goal return compares to the likes of Steven Fletcher, Christian Doidge, and Leigh Griffiths.

Mixu Paatelainen Appearances: 107. Goals: 27. Minutes per goal: 295. Goals per match: 0.25

Paul Hanlon Appearances: 563. Goals: 28. Minutes per goal: 1,734. Goals per match: 0.05

Florian Kamberi Appearances: 84. Goals: 30. Minutes per goal: 219. Goals per match: 0.36