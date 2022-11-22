Rhys Breen’s free kick from the edge of the penalty area found its way into the back of the net via a heavy deflection while Taylor Sutherland finished from an acute angle to double the visitors’ advantage. Ethan Laidlaw hit the bar with a powerful effort towards the end but lady luck wasn’t smiling on the hosts as despite enjoying the bulk of possession and chances in the second period they were unable to trouble Max Little in the Pars goal.

Both sides started the game strongly, Laidlaw making space and firing narrowly over while Rangers loanee Kane Ritchie-Hosler had the first sight of goal for the visitors but saw his shot blocked.

A foul on Andrew Tod just outside the box allowed Breen to hit a powerful free kick through the defensive wall and past Kevin Dąbrowski in the Hibs goal via the leg of a defender. Josh O’Connor was then foiled by Little but as Hibs changed shape to cope with the Pars, Kyle MacDonald latched onto a long ball forward and crossed for Sutherland who finished at the second attempt.

Hibs defender Josh McCulloch holds off Dunfermline's Liam Hoggan during the SPFL Reserve Cup group game at HTC

Robbie Hamilton’s set-pieces were causing Dunfermline issues and the same player nearly reduced the deficit with a well-struck shot following a corner. Substitute Emmanuel Johnson was denied a goal by a well-timed tackle from Chris Hamilton, who cleared another effort off the line shortly after. Laidlaw came close at the death but his fierce effort skimmed the crossbar and the Pars held on.