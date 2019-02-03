Hibs 1-2 Aberdeen: How the Hibs players rated

Ratings out of 10 for every Hibs player involved in the loss to Aberdeen at Easter Road.

Ofir Marciano - 7

Should have done better with the second goal, parrying an easy save which was then repelled excellently but the third chance was netted. Put Hibs under pressure with two poor passes but made up for it by saving Gary Mackay-Steven's penalty.

David Gray - 6

Provided an attacking thrust in the first half but was targeted in the second with Aberdeen's best playing happening in the space behind him.

Darren McGregor - 6

Relished the physical battle with Sam Cosgrove but gave away a penalty after the interval.

Paul Hanlon - 6

A solid outing from the centre-back, an improvement on recent outings since injury.

Lewis Stevenson - 7

Got the better of Gary Mackay-Steven defensively and gave his share going forward. Not bad after missing last week through injury.

Mark Milligan - 7

Slotted into the centre of defence and was often Hibs' saviour with timely interceptions and clearances.

Marvin Bartley - 5

Not the Englishman's afternoon. Struggled to enforce in front of the defence with a number of Aberdeen forwards swapping places. Passing was wayward.

Vykintas Slivka - 6

Had his moments but too often lost the ball while playing on the periphery.

Stephen Mallan - 6

Fired an early warning shot which was saved by Joe Lewis but never got into those attacking positions to support the front two enough, the way he did against St Mirren.

Florian Kamberi - 7

Started slowly but soon realised he was better than the Aberdeen defenders and started putting himself about

Oli Shaw - 8

The 20-year-old was Hibs' most dangerous player in the final third. Showed a real willingness to work off the ball, making runs and linking play. Scored a fantastic goal.

Substitutes

Gael Bigirimana - 6

Was more progressive and positive with his passing than Bartley.

Marc McNulty - 5

Barely involved after replacing the dangerous Shaw.

Ryan Gauld - 5

One or two moments on the ball but was never able to turn and try to penetrate the Dons defence.