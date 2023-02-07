Hibs fought valiantly against Borussia Dortmund but lost out to Hendry Blank's late winner

Jacob Blaney’s 26th-minute header had given the hosts a shock lead against their initially lethargic visitors but a Julian Rijkhoff penalty restored parity with 20 minutes remaining before substitute Blank fired in the winner with 90 minutes on the clock.

Hibs fired a warning shot across Dortmund’s bows early on, Ethan Laidlaw aiming a low cross at Josh O’Connor but the defence cleared and the arriving Zaid skied the rebound. Hamilton then went close after a lung-bursting run from his own half, just failing to get enough on a flicked effort after exchanging passes with Laidlaw.

There had been much talk of the Germans’ strength but they took a while to get going and 19 minutes had elapsed before they had their first attempt on goal from Faroukou Cisse, but the defender’s effort was well wide of Murray Johnson’s goal. The goalkeeper might have expected to have been busier in the first half but aside from a smart take from a corner and a routine smothering, he was a virtual spectator.

Hibs had a chance to take the lead when Kanayo Megwa drew a foul from Prince Aning on the touchline. Hamilton swung in an inviting cross to the edge of the six-yard box and Blaney outjumped Filippo Mané to head past Silas Ostrzinski. It was no less than Hibs deserved but losing a goal seemed to wake Dortmund up, and Rijkhoff sent a deflected effort over the bar shortly after as a reminder of his threat.

Five minutes after the restart Hibs could have increased their lead. A half-cleared corner was knocked back into the box and Laidlaw teed up Zaid whose curling shot flew narrowly wide. Laidlaw then came agonisingly close himself as he headed a corner clear and countered, outpacing the defence and advancing on goal but his well-struck effort flew just the wrong side of the far post.

Those chances would come back to haunt Hibs shortly after the hour mark. Owen Hastie was penalised for handball in the box and Rijkhoff sent Johnson the wrong way from 12 yards.

Dortmund coach Mike Tullberg rang the changes but it was the introduction of Blank that had the biggest impact. With time ticking down Rafael Lubach hared down the touchline and cut the ball back for Blank to rifle into the far corner.

It was a bitter blow for Hibs but Dortmund had shifted up a gear as they sensed a winner in regulation time might be possible, rather than the lottery of penalty kicks, most likely in front of the raucous Block Seven in the Famous Five Stand.

Hibs weren’t done there – Blaney thundered a free kick goalwards which Ostrzinski fumbled over the bar and from the resulting corner there was a stramash on the goal-line with Hibs claiming the ball had crossed the line but to no avail.

Dortmund’s celebrations at the whistle told their own story. It was so nearly another fairytale for this Hibs team who can hold their heads high after a battling performance in front of 7,723 fans.

