Hibs 1, Motherwell 1: Points shared at Easter Road

Hibs forward Kevin Nisbet competes with Sean Goss of Motherwell

‘Well had the best of the early chances with Dean Cornelius, Kevin van Veen, and Tony Watt all going close. The most Hibs could offer, in comparison, was a Chris Cadden cross that Bevis Mugabi did well to reach seconds before Kevin Nisbet.

The visitors looked threatening each time they venture forward but a combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping kept the game goalless. Matt Macey did well to deny Watt twice, and Cornelius.

Given the Steelmen’s relative domination it was something of a surprise when Hibs took the lead, Josh Campbell’s cross the perfect height and speed for Nisbet to hit it first time on the volley and over Liam Kelly.

The Scotland striker then had another chance but Kelly came out on top, tipping the header over the bar.

Paul Hanlon could have headed Hibs further in front shortly before the break but his effort from a corner fell wide of the goal.

Shortly after the restart his defensive colleague Ryan Porteous was inches away from connecting with a Joe Newell cross while another centre from Nisbet had no takers.

Motherwell blinked first in terms of changes, Graham Alexander throwing on Jordan Roberts in place of Kaiyne Woolery, and the substitute, who scored at Easter Road last season, sent an effort just as he sought an equaliser.

There was a creeping inevitability about a Motherwell goal and it came on the hour mark, Bevis Mugabi’s volleyed attempt falling nicely for Watt on the edge of the area and he beat Macey via the inside of the post.

Campbell was next to try his luck for Hibs but his effort from a Martin Boyle cross was blocked on the line by Stephen O’Donnell. Jack Ross reacted by introducing Jamie Murphy for Cadden and Christian Doidge for Jake Doyle-Hayes as Ross chased what would be a vital three points.

When a Nisbet effort from close range was blocked it fell to Campbell on the edge of the area and although he caught it well, his effort rattled the crossbar.