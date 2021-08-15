Hibs 2-0 Kilmarnock: Magennis and Nisbet on target in League Cup win

Hibs are safely through to the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup after a 2-0 win against Kilmarnock at Easter Road.

By Patrick McPartlin
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 12:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 15th August 2021, 4:12 pm
Hibs v Kilmarnock

After a goalless first half in which both teams had chances to go in front including a 25-yard effort from Liam Polworth that cannoned off the underside of the bar, Kyle Magennis fired Hibs ahead after Kevin Nisbet squared the ball for the midfielder.

Nisbet made it two as he beat Killie’s offside trap to head Joe Newell’s cross into the bottom corner.

Hibs v Kilmarnock live updates

Last updated: Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 14:31

  • Hibs won last League Cup meeting on penalties in September 2019 after goalless 120 minutes
  • Killie topped their League Cup group with eight points from four games
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:28

Good afternoon

Hibs begin their League Cup campaign this afternoon, looking to defeat Kilmarnock in a re-run of the 2007 final and book a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 13:47

Team news

No changes from the Hibs team on Thursday night as Jack Ross goes with the same line-up.

Macey, McGinn, Porteous, McGregor, Doig, Magennis, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Murphy, Nisbet, Boyle.

Subs: Dabrowski, Brydon, Campbell, Stevenson, Gogic, Wright, Allan, Mackay, Gullan.

Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 13:54

No Fraser Murray in the Kilmarnock squad but former Easter Road right-back Jason Naismith starts for the visitors

Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 14:25

Under way at Easter Road! Hibs in their green and white home kit, Kilmarnock in their change strip of indigo shirts, red shorts, and navy socks.

Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 14:04

CHANCE!

Great work by Murphy down the left flank but his cross for Boyle is just missed by the forward and it’s out for a goal kick to Killie. Bright start from Hibs!

Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 14:05

Corner Killie after Haunstrup’s cross is only partially dealt with

Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 14:09

CHANCE!

Newell gets into a great position but his cross is weak and Killie counter, but Robinson’s effort is blocked by Macey and out for a corner which drifts out for a goal kick.

Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 14:11

McGregor sends Doig away down the left, his cutback finds Murphy but Killie defend well and Walker gathers after an intervention from a defender.

Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 14:13

Nisbet releases Boyle down the right and he tries to pick out Magennis with the low cross but Killie clear it for a throw-in

Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 14:16

Burke upends Magennis but escapes a booking. Meanwhile, potentially more defensive worries for Jack Ross with Ryan Porteous appearing to struggle.

