Lee Johnson’s side will host the Buddies at Easter Road on Sunday August 6, as a result of their involvement in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, with their second leg scheduled for the Thursday before the opening weekend.

The first Edinburgh derby, sure to be a fiery affair after last season’s final game in Gorgie, will be played on October 7 at Tynecastle, with Hibs facing a trip to Ibrox to play Rangers a fortnight later before a home game against Celtic in what will be a testing month for the Capital club.

Hibs’ second and third fixtures of the season see them travel to Motherwell on Saturday August 12 before hosting Livingston on Saturday August 26. They then have consecutive trips to Aberdeen and Kilmarnock on September 2 and 16, before back-to-back home games against St Johnstone and Dundee.

Hibs have learned their fixtures for the 2023/24 cinch Premiership season. Picture: Craig Foy/SNS Group

November begins with a midweek home game against Ross County followed by a weekend trip to St Mirren. Kilmarnock are the visitors on November 11 with Dundee’s Dens Park the destination for November 25’s match.

December is a busy month with seven fixtures crammed into the four weeks, starting with three games in a week against Aberdeen at home, Celtic away, and Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena. They then host Rangers before travelling to face Ross County two days before Christmas. The second Edinburgh derby of the campaign, and the first at Easter Road, will be played on Wednesday December 27 with an 8pm kick-off with a trip to St Johnstone on December 30 rounding off the calendar year.

January begins with a home game against Motherwell on the second before a trip to Kilmarnock on the 27th. Hibs have three home games in February against St Mirren, Celtic, and Dundee, with trips to Aberdeen and Hearts either side of the Dark Blues clash on the 24th.

