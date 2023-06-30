Hibs 2023/24 season fixtures: First game, derby dates, festive fixtures

Hibs will be hoping to build on a stronger second half to last season that took them to within a coat of paint of finishing fourth after a horrendous run of form in the early part of the campaign – had Will Fish’s header been a little further to the right during the final day draw at Tynecastle.

Lee Johnson’s side have been handed relatively kind fixtures in August and September, with the first derby and Old Firm game not until October. They need a strong start if they are serious about beating Aberdeen and Hearts to third. We look at those fixtures and other key dates for the campaign, including all the Edinburgh derby matches...