Hibs 2023/24 season fixtures: First game, derby dates, festive fixtures

The 2023/24 cinch Premiership fixture list is out and unsurprisingly supporters of all clubs are lining up to decry the perceived conspiracy against their team, complain about a winter trip to Dingwall, and chastise the SPFL’s efforts to cram as much football as possible into the month of December.
Hibs will be hoping to build on a stronger second half to last season that took them to within a coat of paint of finishing fourth after a horrendous run of form in the early part of the campaign – had Will Fish’s header been a little further to the right during the final day draw at Tynecastle.
Lee Johnson’s side have been handed relatively kind fixtures in August and September, with the first derby and Old Firm game not until October. They need a strong start if they are serious about beating Aberdeen and Hearts to third. We look at those fixtures and other key dates for the campaign, including all the Edinburgh derby matches...
1. The first game
Hibs kick off their season with a home game against St Mirren fixed for Sunday August 6. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS Group Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2. The first away game
Hibs travel to Motherwell in the second round of fixtures for their first way trip of the season. Picture: Mark Scates/SNS Group Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. First Edinburgh derby
Hibs make the short trip across town on October 7 for the first meeting between the two rivals since the fiery season-closer last term. Picture: Mark Scates/SNS Group Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4. First trip to Glasgow
Hibs don't face either of the Old Firm teams until October 21, when they travel to Ibrox to face Rangers. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS Group Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group